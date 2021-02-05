Jeans Day charity for the month of February is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Bismarck

Greetings!

The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Bismarck is to improve the livesof children and their families. As part of that mission, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile Program was launchedin 2012 - a state of the art mobile dental clinic that provides desperately needed oral health to underserved children in their own neighborhoods in western North Dakota. The Care Mobile’s goal is to treat at least 1,000 each year and most of the children seen have no other access to dental care and are uninsured.

The Care Mobile travels to 40 western North Dakota schools/sites each year, half of these in the Bismarck/Mandan area. The Care Mobile is a full service dental clinic providing diagnostic, preventative and restorative services and referrals if needed. To qualify for care, children must be between the ages 0-21, not have a current dentist and have not seen a dentist in the past two years. The program provides exams, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings and simple extractions to name a few. Insurance or Medicaid is billed when possible, but most of the children are uninsured. However, no child is turned away for inability to pay.