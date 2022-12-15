Greetings!

The Jeans Day charity for the month of December will be Ministry on the Margins. Jeans Day collection will be Friday, December 23rd.

Ministry on the Margins was founded in 2013 by Sister Kathleen Atkinson, OSB, a sister of Annunciation Monastery in Bismarck. She was helped by many compassionate individuals, churches, and organizations. Ministry on the Margins now operates as an independent sponsored 501c3.

Beginning January 31, 2022, Ministry on the Margins has been hosting a nighttime Coffee House. The Coffee House serves as a place of rest and safety for ALL. Those facing homelessness, or those in addiction or behavioral crisis can all attend the Coffee House and find hospitality, warmth or cool, and know they have a safe place to rest overnight. Each night we are housing 45 people on average.

Ministry on the Margins is a volunteer-based ecumenical ministry committed to supporting those who fall through the cracks during times of transition. Every week we offer hospitality and coffee, a food pantry, prison-to-society support, an ecumenical Christian worship service, and many other ministries.

Ministry on the Margins is fiscally responsible with all funds gifted to the ministry. Funds supporting the Coffee House go towards salaries, with much of our staffing coming through second chance employment, or in other words, those that have previously experienced homelessness, addiction, behavioral health crisis, and other forms of trauma

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune