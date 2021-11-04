Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of December is Northern Plains Dance. Jeans day will be on Friday, December 17th. We will be collecting a week early because of the Christmas Holiday. Thank you for your contributions.

Northern Plains Dance was founded in 1998 as a dance academy providing training in all dance styles for North Dakota students ages three to adult. In 2003, they expanded their vision to include a full performance season. This provides Bismarck area audiences to experience and understand the power of dance.

Northern Plains Dance has been certified in national programs and has seen increases in enrollment and attendance at their public performances. In 2019, Northern Plains Dance purchased a building that became their permanent home.

Northern Plains Dance’s mission is to inspire the appreciation of dance through artistic excellence and enrich the cultural landscape of our community. Their Discover Dance Scholarship Program provides scholarships to those who are in need of funding and those with physical or mental disabilities.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune





Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0