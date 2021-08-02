Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of August is Make-A-Wish North Dakota. Jeans day will be Friday, August 27, 2021.

The Make-A-Wish mission is that “together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illness” and their vision is to grant every eligible child’s wish in North Dakota.

Wishes can be as elaborate or simple as a child dreams and usually fall into one of four categories: a wish to have, a wish to be, a wish to meet, or a wish to go. The staff and amazing team of volunteers across the state find magical ways to make each wish come true.

For our state, it is estimated that each year 50 children are diagnosed with a progressive, degenerative, or malignant illness that would qualify them for a wish. It’s important to reach them because a wish is an integral part of a child's health and treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted through Make-A-Wish do better in their long-term medical journey than children who do not. A wish come true can help a child build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.