The Jeans Day charity for the month of August is Family Voices of North Dakota. Jeans Day is, Friday August 26th, 2022.

Family Voices of North Dakota was established in 2001, as a nonprofit. It began due to the lack of information and resources to assist families of children with disabilities and medically complex conditions. Family Voices of North Dakota was started by the families of children with disabilities and medical complexities in order to meet the needs of other families in the same situation.

Family Voices of North Dakota strives to help children with challenging conditions that usually makes their lives, and the lives of their families members more complicated. Some of these children have physical, mental or emotional disabilities and others live with a chronic illness.

Family Voices of North Dakota helps families that have children ages 0-21 who requires special health care needs, has a chronic health condition or disability.

Family Voices of North Dakota is the state health information and education center. This provides education and assistance as families navigate and access services, support and resources for their child. They are also home to the North Dakota Parent to Parent program which provides emotional and informational support with another family who has walked this path from lived experience. Additionally, they house Project Carson which is a resource for families who receive a prenatal or at birth diagnosis, providing community linkages and the emotional and informational support a family will need.

Family Voices of North Dakota also provides informational and educational support, tools, and workshops for families, professionals and providers. Family Voices of North Dakota also offer social gatherings such as Trunk or Treat, Santa Meet and Greets in a sensory friendly environment.

Family Voices of North Dakota long range plans is to increase staff and programs to meet the need of families that have children with a disability or medical complexities.

