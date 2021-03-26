Greetings!

Jean’s Day is Friday, April 30, 2021. The Jeans Day charity for the month of April is Missouri River Quilts of Valor.

Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nationwide non-profit was started in 2003. The Missouri River Quilts of Valor, a local group under the national foundation, organized in February of 2020. The first quilts were awarded in June of 2020 and since then 51 quilts have been awarded.

Missouri River Quilts of Valor’s mission is to cover veterans and service members that have been “touched by war” with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. The quilts are tokens of appreciation that say “Thank you for your Service, Sacrifice and Valor”.

Priority for the awarding of Quilts of Valor is given to age and health. To date the oldest veteran awarded a quilt was to a 102-year-old WWII veteran and the youngest a 32-year-old Desert Storm veteran.