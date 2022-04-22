Jeans Day charity for the month of April is AID Inc.

Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of April 2022 is AID Inc. Jeans day will be on Friday, April 29th. Thank you for your contributions.

AID Inc. was founded in 1983 to provide emergency, temporary assistance to those working to help themselves. The target population is low income struggling families and individuals of Morton and Burleigh counties. AID Inc. offers non-financial and financial types of support. AID Inc. provides support financially by assisting with rent, utilities, transportation, medical, application fees, deposits and other financial needs that arise. Some non-financial support includes providing food, bedding, clothing, furniture and other household items through the Food Pantry and Thrift Shop.

AID Inc. was able to remain open during the unpredictability of the COVID pandemic. They continued to assist those in need and helped provide rental assistance and food pantry services. All AID Inc. employees were able to stay employed and the AID store and Help Center continued to provide services.

The long term goals of AID INC. are to assist individuals and families in receiving nutritious foods, and continue to provide means for quality housing and help create stable health living conditions for those in need.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

