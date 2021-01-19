 Skip to main content
Jays reach deal with Yates

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed a pitcher for the second day in a row.

Former San Diego Padres closer Kirby Yates has reached an agreement on one-year contract. First reported by The Athletic, financial terms were not available.

The Blue Jays signed Tyler Chatwood to a one-year, $3 million contract on Monday.

In 2019, Yates led the majors with 41 saves in 44 chances and and an ERA of 1.19. He was named to the All-Star Game, finished ninth in NL Cy Young voting and was named to the inaugural All-MLB team.

Elbow problems limited Yates to just six games and 4 1/3 innings last season, which ended early.

In four seasons in San Diego, Yates was 9-14 with a 2.55 ERA and 286 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings.

The 31-year-old Chatwood started five games for the Chicago Cubs in 2020, going 2-2 with a 5.30 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings before getting derailed with various injuries, including a right forearm strain that shut him down for the second half of the season.

Chatwood is 51-57 with a 4.40 ERA over nine seasons split between Los Angeles Angels, Colorado Rockies and Cubs.

