PHOENIX, AZ—Jason Emil Keim, 54, of Phoenix, AZ, was taken suddenly by a heart attack on June 23, 2023. He lived and laughed as he wanted. He brought joy to all those around him, and his family meant the world to him.

Jason was born in Bismarck on March 7, 1969 to Maylan and June Keim. He was the youngest of three children and was always at the center of activity. His energy and humor were things that endeared him to those around him and is what he will always be remembered by.

Jason graduated from Century High School in 1988, went on to attend Bismarck State College and finished his education at NDSU earning a Bachelor's degree in 1993.

His career in sales was launched during the summer months spent selling books door to door for Southwestern book sales during college. It provided a great background for successful sales while he developed close, lifelong friends. After spending some years in general sales, he found his passion as a realtor in new home sales. He sold homes for various developers in Arizona and Texas. He consistently excelled in real estate and was loved by his clients who he enjoyed working with to help build their perfect home.

Jason enjoyed the simple things in life. Gathering with family and friends at the lake or taking in an NDSU football game were tops on his list. And no gathering would be complete without pizza and a cold beer.

He was a perfect uncle to Leah, Matt and Ellen whose photos adorn his home. They were the family he did not have himself, and he cherished the time spent with them.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Maylan, his grandparents: Leonard and Lillian Rustand and Emil and Tina Keim. He is survived by his mother, June; his brother, Mike (Sarah); his sister, Kelley; niece, Leah (Bates)Parsons and their children: Mamie and Jack; nephew, Matthew (Katherine) Keim; and niece Ellen (fiance, Justin) Keim; and many dear aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday August, 5, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Front Street Tap Room, 614 Main Ave, Fargo, ND.