Islanders keep season alive

The Islanders opened the scoring 15:41 in on Pulock’s power-play goal, just their second in 15 opportunities this series. With Mathew Barzal entering the Lightning zone, the Isles worked the puck to Pulock, who blasted a shot from just above the left circle that beat Vasilevskiy on the short side, with Lee screening the goalie.

The Lightning responded with Hedman tying the game 4 minutes into the second period.

Defenseman Luke Schenn caught the Islanders on a line changing in feeding a long pass to Blake Coleman, who drove up the right wing and had his shot stopped. The rebound off Varlamov’s right pad caromed to Hedman, who wristed a shot inside the left post.

The Lightning’s Carter Verhaeghe had a goal overturned 10:01 into the second period, when the Islanders challenged the play for being offside. Replays showed Tampa Bay’s Cedric Paquette clearly entered New York’s zone well ahead of the puck.

The Lightning squandered an opportunity in failing to score while getting three shots on net during a four-minute power play spanning the end of the third period and overtime. New York’s Anthony Beauvillier was issued a double-minor for high-sticking for bloodying defenseman Mikhail Sergachev’s lip while attempting to check him from behind with 1:23 remaining.