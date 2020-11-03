Is Twins' Kenta Maeda on the verge of becoming a modern day ace?

When the Derek Falvey and Thad Levine made one of the most significant trades of their tenure by dealing pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol (then 21 years old) to the Dodgers for Kenta Maeda, a veteran a decade older than Graterol, the biggest fear among Twins fans was that they were shipping out a lot of upside for a solid but unspectacular return.

But the 2020 season, as abbreviated as it was, showed there are multiple types of uncovered potential: for Graterol, it relates to age. For Maeda, it has to do more with opportunity.

Despite solid numbers from Maeda in two seasons as primarily a starter in 2016 and 2017, his first two after coming over from Japan, the Dodgers deployed him as a combination reliever and starter in 2018 and 2019. The Twins saw in his peripheral numbers — low hits, high strikeouts among them — the possibility that he could be far more than rotation filler in the right situation.

And to be fair, the Dodgers’ pitching needs are different than the Twins’ needs. They went on to win the World Series — with plenty of starting pitching even after trading Maeda and with Graterol playing an important relief role while throwing 100 mph as easily as some of us put on socks.