Investigators note 'structural failure' in new Bismarck Air Medical crash report

Venhuizen noted a passage in the report's wreckage and impact information that "Further examination of the right wing showed it had separated at the fuselage."

"It seems to me that here (NTSB is) really focused on a structural failure," he said.

A variety of reasons could cause a structural failure, such as fatigue of a component, he added.

The plane wasn't struck by anything, nor was there was a fire or explosion, according to previous information released in the investigation. Weather also wasn't a factor. No distress calls were received.

The plane's left and right engines "showed no mechanical malfunctions or failure that would have prevented normal operation of either engine," the report said.

There also was no evidence of failure or malfunction of the propellers.

"Witnesses on the ground reported hearing high-pitch, high-speed engine sounds prior to impact," the report said.

The plane had climbed to 14,000 feet before it entered a right descending turn and fell 7,800 feet in about 40 seconds.