Injuries open door for others

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Max Kepler has yet to make his spring debut for the Twins. Same for Marwin Gonzalez, Jorge Polanco and Byron Buxton.

Kepler, who has been dealing with some soreness in his back, is scheduled to play on Friday for the first time. Gonzalez, who had a knee procedure this offseason, is expected back next, manager Rocco Baldelli has said. Jorge Polanco, who had ankle surgery, will come after that, followed by Byron Buxton, who underwent season-ending surgery to repair his shoulder labrum last fall.

While the Twins would love for their regulars to be fully healthy and out on the field playing, there's one benefit to them not being able to play, and that's the ability to lay eyes on some of their prospects.

"That's a positive that we're kind of getting from our other guys being a little later and coming out a little later in camp. We're going to see these guys play. We've seen a bunch of them already," Baldelli said. "They're going to get out there and see the field. We've got a few other guys that are down for assorted reasons. We're not going to overuse any of these guys, but they're going to get a chance to play. I think it's going to be a great experience for them."