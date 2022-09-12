Injuries deplete Twins roster during crucial final month of season

Here is a list of players the first-place Cleveland Guardians have on the injured list: Aaron Civale, Zach Plesac and Anthony Gose.

And here’s the Twins’ list: Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Alex Kirilloff, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Miguel Sanó, Ryan Jeffers, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda, Chris Archer, Jorge Alcala, Bailey Ober, Chris Paddack, Danny Coulombe, Randy Dobnak, Cody Stashak and Jhon Romero.

The Twins are quick to say they won’t use injuries as an excuse — they need players who are healthy to step up and contribute — but it’s easy to wonder what this September would be like if the Twins were even marginally healthier. The Twins (69-70) fell a game under .500 on Sunday after getting swept by the Guardians (74-65). They're five games back of Cleveland (and two of the White Sox) in the American League Central division with 23 games left, playing their all-important September schedule with a depleted roster.

“We don’t dwell on that, but we know that the injury bug has been a major hurdle for us this season,” said Archer, the latest IL addition.

How big of a hurdle?

The Twins’ 17 players currently on the IL is a major-league high. (Cleveland’s three, by the way, is the lowest in the majors.) Cumulatively, the Twins have had 31 different players players on the IL — third overall in the majors — this season and have lost 1,946 days to the IL, also third overall, per Spotrac.

“Every team deals with it. But we’ve had a lot and it’s been some key players,” Archer said. “People forget what Miguel Sanó’s capable of. He finished last season as the best hitter — one of the best hitters on the team. Him and Polo finished super, super strong. Both those guys are out. Obviously Buxton. The record when he plays and when he doesn’t play is clear. AK, he was coming around. Trevor Larnach, prior to his first groin tweak, he was raking. So yeah, it’s a different team. It’s a different team.”

Extremely different.

The Twins sent rookie Jermaine Palacios, who had only played in 12 games before Sunday, to the plate to pinch hit during a pivotal situation with a pair of runners on base in the seventh inning Saturday. He pinch hit for Jake Cave, who spent the first four months of the season with the Triple-A Saints. Given full — or even slightly better — health, neither would likely be on the team right now.

Injuries, Archer pointed out, have given players like Jose Miranda and Nick Gordon an opportunity to step up and show what they’re capable of. But they’ve taken away so much more from the Twins.

While some of those players have been ruled out for the year, the Twins are still hoping that they’re able to get some of their major contributors back in the final weeks of the season.

Polanco (knee), Baldelli said over the weekend, is on track to return this week. The Twins have not set a timeline for Buxton, but Baldelli said they “anticipate him coming back and playing.” Archer said he believes he’ll be back when his 15 days are up. Ober gave up just a run in a 4.2-inning rehab start with the Saints on Sunday and looks close to returning. The Twins haven’t totally closed the door on Mahle’s season, though a return seems unlikely. Larnach and Jeffers could return, too, though the days are dwindling.

But the question for all of those is if the current collection of Twins players can hang on in the race long enough until they do.

“I absolutely think we have the pieces to get this done. We’ve lost some games this week because we didn’t execute, we didn’t play up to our abilities, not because I think we don’t have the pieces,” Baldelli said. “We have to simply elevate, each and every one of us has to elevate right now, and go play above where we’ve been this past week. I think that’s plain and simple. So yeah, I think we absolutely have the pieces. And on top of the pieces we have, we do have guys coming back, some pretty impactful players. You always want them sooner than later, but I think they’re going to be back.”