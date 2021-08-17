Indians top Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Morgan (2-5) allowed just three hits and struck out eight to win for the first time since June 28, which was his first major league victory. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings.

Johnson, in his first game back after being recalled from Triple-A Columbus for the third time this season, opened the scoring with a no-doubt shot to the plaza in right field in the fifth off Minnesota rookie Bailey Ober.

Ober (1-2) cruised through four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Coming off perhaps his best outing this season, Ober gave up three runs — two earned — and five hits in six innings.

The 6-foot-9 right-hander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in his last six starts.

The Twins, who had won eight of 11 and taken three straight series from playoff contenders, missed their chances to continue the run.