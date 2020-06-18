In shortened season, White Sox could contend

The rotation

Guess who might be the No. 3 starter for the restart? Michael Kopech, who originally was slated to start the season in Triple-A Charlotte to strengthen his arm after missing 2019 following Tommy John surgery, should now be ready to join the rotation with three extra months of recovery time.

This isn't written in stone, of course, but Kopech should be slotted No. 3 in the rotation, if healthy, behind Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel. Dylan Cease can ease back into the No. 4 spot, and either Reynaldo Lopez or Gio Gonzalez would be the fifth starter, with the other possibly used as a swingman.

With a shorter spring training 2.0, it's unlikely starters will be stretched out as much teams would like, so a multi-inning reliever to replace the starter in the fifth or sixth would be invaluable. No matter how the final two slots wind up, a threesome of Giolito, Keuchel and Kopech could be one of the best in the league.

The Luis Robert factor

While manager Rick Renteria said during spring training 1.0 it's too soon for Robert to lead off, perhaps he'll change his mind in a shortened season. Renteria said in February it would put too much pressure on Robert, and that Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson likely would switch off in the role.