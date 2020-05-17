If there's a season, Twins' Hill will be ready

He has a weighted vest that he uses, as well as a medicine ball. Though he doesn't have a catcher, the net the Twins sent works well enough as a fill in.

When he's not rehabbing, he's spending time cooking, gardening and helping his wife, Caitlin, home school their son, Brice.

He's also had a chance to meet with physical therapist Mike Reinold -- masked, in a one-on-one setting -- a few times to help ensure that his rehab is going as smoothly as possible.

"He's back home and able to get some treatment and do some things from a rehab standpoint, exercise standpoint, throwing standpoint that are pretty much in line with his calendar," Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. "Everyone's had to adapt but I think Rich's adaptation is a little bit different than others because he was still obviously in the rehab process, so he's doing great."

Whether Hill can pitch in July, and whether he will, is a different story. Before that happens, the league and the MLB Players Association must come to an agreement on a deal that Hill believes must guarantee the safety not just of players, but of everybody involved.