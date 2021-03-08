Hurts sticking to football

An ESPN story Monday cited sources as saying that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has instructed the team to prioritize making Hurts successful in 2021. But he hasn’t ordered his general manager, Howie Roseman, not to select a quarterback in the first round if he thinks that person could be the long-term answer at the position. The Eagles currently have the No. 6 pick.

Asked for his reaction to Wentz’s departure, Hurts said, “My focus since I got [to Philadelphia] has been on controlling what I can control and trying to become the best player I can be. [His trade] ain’t too much of my business. I don’t get into that.”

Asked if he was surprised by the trade considering the investment the Eagles had made in Wentz, Hurts said, “It was an opportunity for me. It shows what they think I can be as a player. So I want to prove them right.”

Hurts said he’s had no communication with Wentz since the trade. The two didn’t really seem to have much of a relationship. “I send him my blessing,” Hurts said. “I wish him nothing but the best and I hope he takes off there. I hope he has a great remainder of his career.”