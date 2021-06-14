Hunter tells Vikings he'll attend minicamp this week

The five-year, $72 million deal Hunter signed in 2018 quickly was eclipsed by contracts given to other players around the league, to the point where he was the 17th highest-paid edge rusher in the league this offseason.

Hunter missed all of the 2020 season because of a herniated disc in his neck. He opted to have season-ending surgery in October, rather than trying to return for the second half of the season with the team sitting at 1-5 during its bye week.

Before the neck injury, which the Vikings did not acknowledge publicly until October, Hunter seemed poised for another strong season on the left side of the defensive line. He became the quickest player in NFL history to reach the 50-sack threshold in 2019, posting 14 1/2 sacks for the second consecutive season. But after he took part in the first practice of Vikings' training camp, he didn't practice again. The Vikings placed Hunter on injured reserve in September, hours before they would have to issue their first injury report of the season and disclose more specifics about the injury.

Hunter has been working out in Houston, and trainer Rischad Whitfield said he and the defensive end were careful to do drills that would keep him from excessively twisting his spine.

"He's slowly but surely working his way back into things," Whitfield said last month. "A lot of the stuff I do with Danielle is the short-area quickness, change of directions, stuff to help him get off the ball. We work on bending. He moves just fine. The dude's a freak of nature, man."

