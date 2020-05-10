Hrbek was first Minnesota athlete to make a mill

One of Kent Hrbek’s favorite photos is of him and his agent, Ron Simon. Both are sitting behind a table during a news conference with matching grins the day that the Twins first baseman inked a five-year, $5.9 million contract that was groundbreaking at the time.

In 1980, Nolan Ryan had become the first baseball player to earn $1 million in a season. St. Paul native Dave Winfield cashed in one year later, signing a 10-year contract with the Yankees that eventually paid him $23 million.

The movement hit this market Feb. 12, 1985, when Hrbek’s deal was consummated, making him the first million dollar athlete on a Minnesota team at the age of 24.

It’s little wonder why Hrbek’s and Simon’s pearly whites were big and bright that day.

“I’ve got that picture on a wall in my basement,” said Hrbek, who also mocked the mustache he wore at the time. “One of the only few newspaper articles I hung on the wall.”

Angels star Mike Trout was scheduled to earn $36 million this season before the coronavirus swept the globe and forced spectator sports to shut down. That means he would have made just over $1.1 million every five games -- a stunning reflection of how the game has grown since Hrbek’s era.