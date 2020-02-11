Horoscopes

VALENTINE SPECIAL: In the English language, "home" and "love" are words that share the same vowels, different consonants. To CANCER, these words are synonyms. Love is a home, and a home is love. The comfort and reassurance of a daily rhythm that wraps around a feeling of belonging -- this is the essence of deep human connection. For LEO, love is pretty easy to define: Love is a quality of attention, period. If there is no attention, there is no love. If the attention is lavish and intoxicating, or specific and helpful, or broad and filled with humor, so is the love. Leo may exist to one person in thought and feeing, but to be an actual real bond, it must be demonstrated. VIRGO would like to remind the rest of the zodiac that humankind would not exist without our natural instinct to band together in acts of mutual service. We each possess different talents. At the heart of the human experience is a drive to share what we're good at and do what we can to help one another. This is the survival beat inside every good relationship. Acts of service are among the highest and most essential expressions of love.