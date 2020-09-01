Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You've made overgenerous gestures in the past and never been sorry for them, though you'll toss and turn at night if you think you could have done more in the situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Those who are cut off from their own experiences will be uncomfortable embracing the full realm of experience, including some that most others experience in their day-to-day lives. Try to understand instead of judge this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You've still got a chance to go where the sun is hot and the sunbathers are cool. Get your work done so you can enjoy your leisure. Get busy so you can have your fun.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you are open and ready for new experiences, life will come rushing in to greet you. You'll have fascinating exchanges, and you're an essential part of the experience for others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're in the middle-person position and therefore tasked to translate and mitigate. What one person thinks is hilarious will fall flat with the next. Consider your audience before you forward.