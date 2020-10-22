Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can take the fact that everyone is trying to steal your attention as a clue to exactly how valuable it is, which is to say extremely. Attention makes things happen. Direct it carefully now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't worry about how many you've got on board right now. When you're trying to do all you can to make the project go, remarkable people will come to your aid.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The game isn't rigged; it's just random and unpredictable. If there's one outcome for you, and another for someone else, don't assume that there's any rhyme or reason to that. Do what you can with what you have.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just when you thought you knew what you were good at, you find out that you have a natural knack for something heretofore unconsidered. Amazing!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you really care about is hidden from you. Where does your mind flow? What captures your interest the longest? Maybe it's not exactly that, but it's buried inside of it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To take on a creative project, however small, is to affirm your ability to take a thing from nothing to something. It doesn't matter how well the "something" turns out, it only matters that you move forward through uncertainty.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

