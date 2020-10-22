Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is as difficult for people who feel dominated to love or respect their aggressor as it is for aggressive people to love or respect those who will submit to them. There is no true affinity without equality.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are certain themes that pass through your experience and conversations, subjects that come up so predictably you don't give them a second thought, though they are most worthy of your consideration now.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You could control it all today, but it wouldn't be as fun. Include some indeterminacy into your world by letting someone or something else decide what direction you head in, ala coin toss, bottle spin, random draw...
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Today, the world is a puzzle that will come together just as soon as you decide what the picture is supposed to be. Determine the meaning and all the supporting evidence will fall into place.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You're able to detach and be objective about your situation. In an act of self-ethnography, you will document your observations of yourself as though you were a foreign culture.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Sacrifice is admirable under the right circumstance though if it's the default mode and is happening basically of the time, it's not generous so much as pathological. Today's priority should be you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You can take the fact that everyone is trying to steal your attention as a clue to exactly how valuable it is, which is to say extremely. Attention makes things happen. Direct it carefully now.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don't worry about how many you've got on board right now. When you're trying to do all you can to make the project go, remarkable people will come to your aid.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The game isn't rigged; it's just random and unpredictable. If there's one outcome for you, and another for someone else, don't assume that there's any rhyme or reason to that. Do what you can with what you have.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Just when you thought you knew what you were good at, you find out that you have a natural knack for something heretofore unconsidered. Amazing!
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you really care about is hidden from you. Where does your mind flow? What captures your interest the longest? Maybe it's not exactly that, but it's buried inside of it.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). To take on a creative project, however small, is to affirm your ability to take a thing from nothing to something. It doesn't matter how well the "something" turns out, it only matters that you move forward through uncertainty.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
