Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your inner dialogue seems to be making a case for your behavior. Let this put you on alert. Why do you think you need to justify this to yourself? Either this is strange and new or you have a feeling you're in the wrong.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You'll amuse yourself like it was your job, and though it's not, your professional life will benefit anyhow, as it spurs the relaxed frame of mind you need to come up with brilliant ideas that can be widely applied.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). For a relationship to be tight, you have to know who the other person is. This is, of course, ever-changing, so there's always more to learn. One definition of a good relationship is: two people staying aware of one another.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You radiate an obvious delight in what you're doing, who you're with and what you're talking about. This is so attractive to the people around you, and you shouldn't be too surprised by what develops here.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). It is said that there is nothing new under the sun, and yet it can't be true. New things happen every minute. Sure, it's a remix, but what isn't? You get the most out of endeavors by assuming their uniqueness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Those who have had happy hearts feel capable of achieving that state again and will take every opportunity to recreate the status. Those who don't know what's possible will take longer to come around if they ever do.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0