Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Don't know where to start? The best place is here and now. The trouble with here and now is, sometimes, it can be hard to accept. Then again, it's really the best and only thing worth accepting.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You could save someone from making a mistake, but if they really want to, they'll make it anyway. You feel a strong sense of responsibility for others, and the world is better for it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As you respond predictably, you'll earn someone's trust. This is good. You want the person to be comfortable but should not let him or her get too comfortable. An impulsive twist will come to mind.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Seek the best in all things but especially in people. No matter who you deal with this week, you'll resonate with their better angels. There will be a teacher for whatever you want to learn. To get help, all you have to do is ask.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't need courage to do brave things. Act as if you are that fearless warrior. Make a habit of it. Follow through time and again. Boom! You're brave.