Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Relationships heal with awareness. Knowing what you're feeling is stage one, and then things really come together as you get better at recognizing what's going on with others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In the past, there have been times when certain people took advantage of your soft heart. Now you're a little more guarded but not jaded. Compassion is still your best guide.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Usually, the calm comes before the storm, but today, the order will be reversed. The excitement will hit without warning, followed by a calm that stretches for hours beyond.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You know the emotional landscape and aren't afraid of fluctuations. Highs and lows only bring out the best in you, as they help you come to an understanding of the situation that otherwise wouldn't be possible.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The road of love isn't always smooth, so you have to celebrate the times like right now, when love is bringing you comfort and excitement without asking for too much in return.