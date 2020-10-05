Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What needs to happen will happen. You won't have to force it. You won't have to arrange it, invite it, manipulate it or even think about it at all. It will naturally go your way today, and you couldn't stop it even if you wanted to.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people are nice to you, you assume that it's just the way they are with everyone. You don't typically stop to think, "What do they want from me?" although, today, that wouldn't be a bad thing to privately consider.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Simplicity and economy are excellent values to uphold in times of plenty and in times of want. Regardless of your current comfort level, knowing that you are operating without a lot of waste will feel so good.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your intuition is spot-on today. Not only can you trust your free associations, first impressions and gut responses but when you act on them, you'll be super lucky.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When someone is trying to lead your thoughts in a particular direction, it's a dead giveaway of selfish intent. Those who love you and want the best for you will trust your own knowing of what that is.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There are many seeds inside of you. Becoming who you want to be is a matter of growing the right ones. Unfortunately, many seeds look alike, and you won't totally know what's growing until it does.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You will put your powers of imagination to excellent use by dreaming up a version of your future in which you are strong in relationships and you have everything that's needed to help a relationship thrive.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you were to only love those who love you back, how limiting life would be! Don't be afraid to invest the best of yourself where it won't be returned immediately, or possibly ever. Sacrifice is essential for spiritual health.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don't even worry about being original. What you do originates with you, so how could it be anything but? Copying those you admire is part of learning. You might be surprised at how differently it comes out, though.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You give your full attention to anyone who needs it. The most telling mark of character is how a person treats those who can clearly do nothing for them. This is always in the back of your mind.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Just as you don't give much thought to where each individual raindrop falls, there are details you don't bother with because you accept them as part of a system. Today, forget the system. Look closer. Not every drop is rain.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Of course you focus better when you're interested. There's no crime in disinterest either. Sometimes your ability to hook into a subject comes down to scale. Zoom in and out to see if you can find a sweeter view.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!