Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What needs to happen will happen. You won't have to force it. You won't have to arrange it, invite it, manipulate it or even think about it at all. It will naturally go your way today, and you couldn't stop it even if you wanted to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When people are nice to you, you assume that it's just the way they are with everyone. You don't typically stop to think, "What do they want from me?" although, today, that wouldn't be a bad thing to privately consider.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Simplicity and economy are excellent values to uphold in times of plenty and in times of want. Regardless of your current comfort level, knowing that you are operating without a lot of waste will feel so good.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your intuition is spot-on today. Not only can you trust your free associations, first impressions and gut responses but when you act on them, you'll be super lucky.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When someone is trying to lead your thoughts in a particular direction, it's a dead giveaway of selfish intent. Those who love you and want the best for you will trust your own knowing of what that is.