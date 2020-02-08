Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is warm affection around you, and you won't mind if small surprises are part of the fun, although it doesn't take much to get to a level of excitement you'd deem disconcertingly spontaneous.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). All of life is a rhythm. Finding yours can be quite natural, though you shouldn't let nature dictate every move. Don't underestimate your power to change one that's not working for you either.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Entrances and exits have power you can use. Decide how you want to show up. Visualize what it will look like, who will pay attention and what feeling you want to create by stepping into the room -- and by leaving it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Are the earth, sun, moon and stars in selfless service to you? Probably not, but would it really hurt to move forward as though that were the truth? Certainly, the heavens have no agenda to oppose you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To like and accept yourself is only the first level of being at peace in the world. True effectiveness comes with moving up the scale. What if you were crazy about yourself? Work on it. The success that rolls in with this is spectacular.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). To check your ethics will be prudent, conscientious and more than most people will do. Most assume they're right without giving a thought to the bigger picture and far-reaching consequences.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Maybe you don't need to feel guilty, especially if someone is trying to make you feel this way in order to forward their own agenda. Relatedly, don't be tricked into taking responsibility for someone else's problems.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Games of chance will favor you. That doesn't mean you should run to the casino and throw the dice, but if you have a little to risk on the whimsy of the fates you might enjoy the outcome.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Ever feel like you're doing a bad impression of yourself? That's social tension for you. To get comfortable, find the cause of discomfort. Probably, it's a story you're telling yourself. Or it's your shoes.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's good to be royal! Your approval makes plans roll into motion. This isn't the case in many areas of your life. Even blood-born monarchs aren't the kings and queens of everything. So celebrate what you rule when you do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll do instead of worrying about what to do. This is where mistakes get made -- excellent. Mistakes are the proof of life. Mistakes are the foliage around the roses of success.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). They say that the truth hurts. Though, to be fair, maybe it's the artless way truth is often delivered that really causes the pain. You'll have a message. Think about it, practice it, try and make it land as softly as possible.
