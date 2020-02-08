Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is warm affection around you, and you won't mind if small surprises are part of the fun, although it doesn't take much to get to a level of excitement you'd deem disconcertingly spontaneous.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). All of life is a rhythm. Finding yours can be quite natural, though you shouldn't let nature dictate every move. Don't underestimate your power to change one that's not working for you either.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Entrances and exits have power you can use. Decide how you want to show up. Visualize what it will look like, who will pay attention and what feeling you want to create by stepping into the room -- and by leaving it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Are the earth, sun, moon and stars in selfless service to you? Probably not, but would it really hurt to move forward as though that were the truth? Certainly, the heavens have no agenda to oppose you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To like and accept yourself is only the first level of being at peace in the world. True effectiveness comes with moving up the scale. What if you were crazy about yourself? Work on it. The success that rolls in with this is spectacular.

