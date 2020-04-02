Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Guard against interruptions. You can't afford to be pulled out of the flow of what you're doing. Sure, you can jump back in, but every distraction costs you something.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You've committed to an endeavor. There have been plenty of days when you didn't want to do it, and you did it anyway because you're a person who honors your commitments. Today, you'll be rewarded.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Emotions can get in the way or they can support you. Much depends on how focused you are on the goal. Stay fixed on your aim, and let whatever feelings show up organize themselves to help you.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There are plenty of reasons why you can't do the thing, and writing them down is the first step in your action plan. Answer every reason with a possible solution to try.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your reputation is excellent, and you'll like the feedback you get when you test that. Today's luck involves publicity. Your best ideas may involve an open invitation to the general public.