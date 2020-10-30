Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is easy to notice and avoid the dangers that come in the form of bad ideas, oppressive forces and general trouble. What's hard to avoid (and, therefore, more dangerous) are the seductions and temptations of daily life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). New people need much more attention in order to feel comfortable in a group. You will not be sorry if you go out of your way to make someone feel welcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Love and all its contradictions will be the theme that winds through this day, stringing together elegant and messy outcomes. There's not a lot to analyze here -- not now, at least. Live it and make assessments later.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You'll be exceptionally gifted at recognizing the limitations of a situation, which are not as constricting as most people assume and not as expansive as the big dream. You'll find level ground on which to set your expectation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The expression of your mind and body can be baffling, but there is wisdom here beyond mundane comprehension. However your mind and body are working, it's happening that way to keep you safe and protected.