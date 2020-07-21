Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Since a person is only as beautiful as the mind he or she inhabits, education is the best beauty investment anyone could make. Tonight, you'll add specialness to the lives of others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It's your week to get straight in your own mind what value you bring. Once you do this, it's not long before the rest of the world pays you accordingly. First, the payment comes in energy. Then, it comes in dollars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Brevity flatters almost anything you pick up today. Make quick work of your tasks and conversations and you'll breeze through without getting ensnarled in a farrago of details.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Avoid making a case for what you can't do. You have no idea, really, what you are capable of and will not know until after you have already accomplished it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The winds of responsibility blow you along the sea of life. You move as long as you put up your sail and let them push you. If you want to switch directions, you're going to need something different: a motor.