Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There are those you admire and doing so seems to feed you on some level, give you ideas, make you feel energized. Then there are others you give a kind of tense admiration that verges on upset. Don't focus there. It helps nothing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It's not that you want to move faster, it's just that you need to get more done and that seems like the obvious way. Then again, you could add more people to the mix. That would be the fun way!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You'll be caught between wanting to give and realizing the cost, which even the smallest interaction will have. Most of the expense will be so worthwhile. Still, you can't spend quality time with everyone.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Some topics go very obviously with you. Anyone getting to know you will be moved to ask about them. Your discussion on these topics will be important to your business and to the way you think about yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Perhaps there is a part of you who is afraid of another more aggressive part of you, and there's been some you-on-you bullying. The good news is there's also a mediator in there somewhere to work things out.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Sometimes people get to the top and forget the thousands of small steps it took to get there, encouraging with unhelpful platitudes. You'll provide more useful help by imparting smaller and more specific instruction.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0