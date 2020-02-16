Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What's going on isn't so bad, but you still need a break from it. The important part about this flight of fancy -- or this flight of vacation or even this flight of escape -- is that it includes a return flight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When people don't treat you right, it's usually more about them than it is about you. However, you can't control the "them" part. Do all you can about the "you" part and life will be good.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Attitude is an internal matter made external and not the other way around. Sure, many will paste on a smile and try to make it seem OK, but the intuitive ones like you sense what's really up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You don't always love running into people you know in places you weren't expecting to see them, but it's a good test of how close you're being to the person you'd like to be seen as.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You'll make new rules, first in your heart and then with your mouth and finally with action. You'll follow up on the things you decide today, so make sure they are things you want to happen.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). How are you going to recharge? This is the question, and you'll answer it in interesting ways as you get energy from things you weren't expecting would revitalize you.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0