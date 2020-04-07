Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your audience is becoming more important than they need to be. If the only person who needed to be impressed by you was you, where would you take this show? How might you wow yourself?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Durability is not the same as rigidity. The way to withstand the strong gales of life is to be as flexible as the mighty oak whose branches bend and sway, moving with the wind whilst firmly rooted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It would be wonderful if the conditions were just right, but they do not appear to be... until you open up your mind to the idea that "all wrong" is sometimes "just right."

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The conflict you face is the same for any animal. Creatures compete for territory and resources. Today's options are to fight, outsmart, avoid, hide or wander.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). People play in the Dead Sea -- bobbing in water too salty to sink into and impossible for fish and plants to live in. This is what saltiness does. Use a little for fun, and then pull back. Too much is toxic.