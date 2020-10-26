Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your work will be elevated not by doing more of it, nor by doing it better, but by giving it better packaging and positioning it in the world so as to help people understand why what you do is important.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have that mysterious quality that is difficult to describe, but people know it when they see it. They are attracted. It's about confidence but also vulnerability. It takes a lot of confidence to be vulnerable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You're in a position to state the facts. That's what's being asked of you. Some facts are more comfortable to state than others, but don't let that get in the way of saying the truth.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're never completely in charge of who's in your world or what they do there. You'll give of yourself and the gift gets redistributed to the ones who need you most.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your intuition will come in the form of a wish. There's something that seems just right for you, and as you send your wish out to the universe you are also attracting it with your powerful heart magnet.