Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You have assumptions about who is allowed to want things and in what way. These assumptions, which also extend to you and limit what you're willing to ask for, will be challenged today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A story can be an instrument of control. That's why you have to be very careful about how you cast yourself in your own stories. Make sure you're the hero, not the victim.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You're eager now, but don't take on too much. As Sir Winston Churchill suggested: "It is a mistake to try and look too far ahead. The chain of destiny can only be grasped one link at a time."

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You're not looking to be consoled by things that affirm what you already believe, at least not consciously. To stay aware and honest, keep questioning what you think is true.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Parts of the day feel like a convincing simulation. Poke around to root out deception. Probably this is well-meaning, and perhaps even fun, but it's still important to recognize falseness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't mind a romantic eruption of feeling, though you prefer to be the witness and not the one gushing. If only such things could always be within your control. When experiencing life, love happens.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0