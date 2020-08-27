Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nice isn't always good, and not nice isn't always bad. There are many reasons people have for doing what they do and for being in the mood they are in. Stay aware of the bigger picture.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing only what you like provides you with but a bland palate of satisfactions. Incorporate what you dislike, and you're onto something. But it really starts to get interesting when you dive into what you despise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). A sense of vulnerability is in there somewhere, but if you're not paying attention, then you'll miss it and the gift it wraps around -- namely, the ability to connect deeply to the humanity in others who know the feeling.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As for those things you do but cannot link to any tangible gain, in those actions are clues, strands of spiritual DNA, truths. Examine those actions through a microscope and find miniature maps of your heart.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If something is important, then it's worth fighting for. Fighting for unimportant things doesn't really happen. If there's a fight over something that seems trivial, it's only because that's not what the fight is really about.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll spend so much of your time in the service of others that when you come back to home base, you may feel like you need to reacquaint yourself with who you are and what you want.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When your group faces a problem, you face it, too. Even if just one other person has a problem, you'll be willing to take it on personally because you believe, at a very core level, in justice for all.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Part of you has been making plans without the other part. Get all sides together for a sit-down talk aimed at naming a few common goals. You're as powerful as you are unified.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People will get emotionally invested in things you might not have expected them to involve themselves with. Step back and ask, "What's at stake? What's really going on here?"
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Not everything you've believed has come through or come true but don't let that stop you. Put your faith in a loved one, in yourself or in the wonders of life in general. You'll have reasons to believe anew.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The atoms that make up our cells are mostly space, so we are mostly space, and the other matter is mostly space, too. Echo the theme. Purge the unnecessary. Spaciousness brings fulfillment.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you can't be knowledgeable (no one can know all things, and if they could, they'd be insufferable) then be versatile. The ability to adapt and respond is more important than the ability to know and stand correct.
