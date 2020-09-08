Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Life is music. Interactions have a rhythm and stick to a certain pace. You'll groove with this music today, create it, walk in it. It can go from pop to classical to jazz, but mostly it stays in the realm of indie.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The stoic way is fine and good, though it's not exciting enough to engage some of the others. Letting emotions out is the only way to connect. We connect in our mess.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You can look forward to a professional exchange and the particular thrill of going from formal modes of communication to more informal, which always means the same thing: You're liked.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). How best to show your love? Do you show it by assisting others or by encouraging others to help themselves? Each situation and relationship is unique, so there is not one blanket method that is best for all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People understand best people who are like them. But that excludes so many when you're an Aquarius, as you are unique, singular and having bright ideas very much in line with your sign today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Wouldn't you love to know the conversations they have about you when you're not there? But since you can't, you make sure to drop in some interesting details that will be sure to be repeated!

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

