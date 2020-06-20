Horoscopes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you actually know your strengths? They are so inherent that it takes another person to point them out for you to even begin to realize what they are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It takes confidence to do this, but that's your cosmic boon today, so here it goes: If you make someone earn your attention, you'll both be better for the effort.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Capture your heart's memories. If you don't, who will? The way you see it may not match how others do, but it is nonetheless a vital part of the story.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Style doesn't necessarily cost money, though it does take a great deal of creativity and effort. You're willing to put in the time because you love how good style makes you feel.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The words meant to show one person's superiority are always suspect. We are all in this together. Uniqueness and specialness support insofar as they help generate solutions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every generation evolves. You'll notice today how you do things differently from the way your parents did, and their parents... and you'll get a sense of what is working and what's not.