Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do you actually know your strengths? They are so inherent that it takes another person to point them out for you to even begin to realize what they are.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It takes confidence to do this, but that's your cosmic boon today, so here it goes: If you make someone earn your attention, you'll both be better for the effort.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Capture your heart's memories. If you don't, who will? The way you see it may not match how others do, but it is nonetheless a vital part of the story.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Style doesn't necessarily cost money, though it does take a great deal of creativity and effort. You're willing to put in the time because you love how good style makes you feel.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The words meant to show one person's superiority are always suspect. We are all in this together. Uniqueness and specialness support insofar as they help generate solutions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Every generation evolves. You'll notice today how you do things differently from the way your parents did, and their parents... and you'll get a sense of what is working and what's not.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Divert your focus from unwanted outcomes. Plan to ignore them, and then follow through on that plan. Things lose power without attention to fuel them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). A scattered mind can get focused right quick with the broom of intention to focus it. Write down your top aim, and then give yourself a timeframe in which to accomplish it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). People will tell you who they are. They won't even realize they are doing it, but the truth of your presence will draw out the truth of theirs, and then all will be known.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Kind gestures will be reciprocated. Warm feelings will create a simmering brew enjoyed by many. Keep the good vibes going today, and this elixir will last through the weekend.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People play games. Some games are competitions with rules. Some are subconscious games, primal even, with the intent to establish social order, and that they certainly will.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your respect for others makes you beloved. This is a concept that those who are drunk on power do not understand. Humility and curiosity have power beyond the auspices of might.
Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.
