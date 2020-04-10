Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The day comes at you like a dragon with a gift in its mouth. As author Noela Evans says, "Tame the dragon and the gift is yours." If you let the dragon go on like dragons do, the gift is charbroiled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Whatever you accomplish, no matter how difficult or improbable it may be, it will be added to your regular duties. Consider the expectation you'll be setting up and manage accordingly.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you see a relationship as problematic, it will be. If you see it as exactly what you need, it will be. If you see it as a delight, it will be. All the magic is in your point of view.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You appreciate those who express themselves with great originality, and you strive to be such a person. It's accomplished by listening to your thoughts and feelings and relaying them with specificity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's something appealing about the self-involved. If they fascinate themselves so much, they must be fascinating right? Be careful not to get snagged into the orbit of one who doesn't give back.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll seek a sense of accomplishment and completion, as well as the confirmation of certain ideas and beliefs. What you won't seek is happiness, which is a byproduct of a goal, not the goal itself.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0