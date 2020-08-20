Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It's hard to notice any particular thing in a cluttered environment. But whatever you drop into a blank space will get all the attention. This is why you clear your mind before concentrating on what you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You're not sure what you owe those around you. You're not sure where you end and they begin. That you are willing to delve into such maddening questions is evidence of your evolved soul. None of us stand alone.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You care deeply about an idea and will work to bring it into the real world. Because you cannot give this same treatment to every idea, you'll also be letting go of ideas you don't think are very actionable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's a day to celebrate. Celebrate small and privately, celebrate on-blast, celebrate for obvious reasons and for no reason at all. What's celebrated will grow.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). "Tell me something good," sang Rufus, and Chaka Khan followed up with what has got to be top-of-list for most people, which is to say: "Tell me that you love me." Don't hold out with your heart. Express.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You'll have strong feelings. Don't try and stop them; rather, you'll do well to direct them, for instance into work, sports or creative expression. Even anger can be made into something beautiful, powerful and rousing.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

