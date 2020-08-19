Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). What's now appropriate was, once upon a time, not at all. Your ability to read the room and adjust to suit your audience will put you ahead of the competition.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Life is usually a trade-off, but sometimes you hit those lucky times when you can have your cake and eat it, too. Today brings such good fortune. You won't have to let go of what you have to add something new.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). There's security in blending in, but that's the only upside. The prize will go to the standout. To beat the competition, do more. To make a memory, do it differently.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It's harmful to the car's transmission to stay in the same gear for too long. The same goes for relationships. Stay in the same mode too long and things wear badly. Change gears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The vision could become an invention or a reality if you're willing and able to put the work in. But a lot of visions have this potential. It's a matter of deciding on the one you'll love to spend hundreds of hours on.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Compassion is the best growth agent around. Apply it and watch people heal, sprout, improve, create and more. The power of compassion is almost limitless.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

