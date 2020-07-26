Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You're safe to let whimsy have its rule. Wish crazily. There is something of value in far-out or silly dreams. You can assess what is possible later. Right now, let your imagination soar.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You will be attracted to a subject appreciated by many and understood by few. When you go deeper, you will learn how you are uniquely equipped to be among those few should you choose to devote focus to this.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just because you know what is right and good doesn't mean those values are always in the front of your mind. To stay on track, you have to consciously and constantly put your values upfront. A ritual can help.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Don't fight against problems. Struggle wastes energy. Sink to the bottom of a problem as if it were a swimming pool. It won't take much to bounce off the bottom with your toes and resurface to a cleansing breath.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You're not in competition with all of the people around you, only some of them. To win the game, you must first realize which people are your teammates and which ones are your adversaries.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Why do people tell you their stories and share with you the intimate details of their lives? It's because your warmth is a heart-opener that they do not get every day.

