Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Success won't come from doing anything too grand. It just comes from doing what you say you're going to do. Promise small and deliver on it, and you'll win the day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You'll get specific about what you want and need, because the typical answers are so ubiquitous that they no longer mean anything to you. What would be good for you is different from what would be good for someone else.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Imperfection and flaws are part of the deal. The better you are at living with things you don't like without giving them too much of your attention, the more time you'll have to do something great.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Change is necessary, and you feel driven to break up the monotony but only to a certain degree. Too much novelty is destabilizing, so you'll seek just the right amount of excitement.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The significance of committing to one thing is that you are also giving up your option of doing the other things. What comes without sacrifice quickly becomes worthless.