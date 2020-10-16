Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). While you'd be uncomfortable if you had to boast of your success, you do realize that people need to know what you're good at, otherwise they will try to utilize you in all the wrong ways.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Start something new and you'll find that there's plenty of fun to be had in the world of amateurs and novices. In fact, the phase where you know you're not good at it but you love it anyway is most wonderful in so many ways.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It's counterintuitive but sometimes niceties are a turn-off because they set unspoken standards. The nicer a thing (or person) is, the more work it is to keep up. You may opt for the low-fi, no-frills comfortable route because of this.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You're comfortable with a certain amount of attention on the things you want observed. Too much attention, or attention on the wrong things, will have you changing how you show up, or whom you're showing up to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In this introverted mood, the slightest social gestures can feel like a real chore. It's a big effort just to get up to say hi, or send the email, or make the call. Do it anyway though. You'll be happier for it