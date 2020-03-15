Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). There is outside pressure to do what you'd rather not. Your hesitation is well-founded, though your reasons are unconscious and lack form. Still, your inner guidance is trustworthy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). A move happening miles away causes a reshuffle. The whole game changes. Stay agile and alert, ready to respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). What occurs to one person as a reasonable sense of justice occurs to another to be an arbitrary and nonsensical code. Each defines what's fair by their own standard.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You could use help from a mentor. You'll be in the lucky position to choose the best one for you based on the accurate evidence presented today.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Competitive, territorial urges burble in your being. Maybe you don't love the way this feels, but on the bright side, it's a sign that you have something to protect and preserve.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You'll be sensitive to the subtleties of bonding. You know what emotional and spiritual connection feels like and can tell when it's strong and when it's broken.