Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Of all the things in life to be wasted or lost, time is among the most precious because you can never get it back. You'll make the most of your hours now, thinking ahead and bringing something to do while you wait.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you want to know what your face is like, you look in a mirror. When you want to know what your mind is like, you need a different sort of reflective agent. A friend will work beautifully for this today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If virtue is its own reward and vice is its own punishment, why does it feel so hard to be good sometimes? And why is it so much fun to do bad things? Moral dilemmas will be a theme.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Learning is like cardio. It activates pleasure centers of the brain while energizing the whole body with greater health. You have not even begun to know the force of your own intellect.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most people don't devote themselves to futile activities on purpose, but it so happens that there is futility hidden inside some activities that seem like perfectly good ideas on the surface. Look into the layers today.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your thoughts have even more power than usual, so be careful how you focus yourself. Realities will be quickly borne of your ideas. Fill your head with enjoyable outcomes.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

