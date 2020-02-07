Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The poet Billy Collins insists "you are the bread and the knife" and seems certain "you are not the boots in the corner." You've a sure sense of yourself today and will know immediately whether or not you concur.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Unnecessary drama does nothing to help the situation at hand, but there are those you know who currently don't know any other way to get the attention they need. Two ways to deal: be patient or be gone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Feeling like you have something to contribute, you may do so without a thought as to how it might enhance or upset the delicate balance of the thing. Good. Your input is just what's needed.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whether it is friends introducing friends or colleagues setting up client appointments, meetings pulled together will be lucky for you. Doors will open where you didn't even know doors existed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You like people who are direct, honest, funny and unconcerned whether you like them or not. When this sort drifts into your world, don't let them go without a follow-up plan. Keepers, these!

