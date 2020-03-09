Horoscopes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). What's boring will become interesting when you rewind time to understand the history or when you zoom in closer to understand the intricacies and inner workings.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). In any given moment, there are a number of things you can do other than try to regulate your psychological experience of it. The sooner you can get into action (and thereby out of thinking) the better you'll be.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Whatever it was you were looking forward to, now it seems like not quite enough. Dare to juice up the rewards. Commit to scarier challenges. Ultimately, you create amazing momentum toward your goals.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You will be touched by scenes of companionship -- friends laughing together and people holding hands or helping one another. Even mundane civility will be heartening. It's a sign that humanity is doing fine.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You seek hours that could easily be defined by a sense of vitality and engagement, as opposed to hours characterized by the weight of problems. Place the issues in a mental jar to open and deal with later.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The virtue of humility is difficult to quantify, as anyone claiming to be abundantly humble defies humility's very definition. And so, it takes one to know one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be magnetized to the abstract, mesmerized by art, seduced by poetry and music. Strange how you'll find more reason and logic in these things than in the math of the universe.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you find yourself thinking about your position in a group, then count yourself among the psychologically advanced. That you are even conscious of such things gives you an advantage here.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). External fixes are much easier than internal ones, which might take more time and where time itself has a different nature, as the historic and futuristic are equally possible places to visit or live inside.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When your mind throws words at you, those words can become your experience. The trick is to only identify with the thoughts that help you. In other words, don't believe everything you think.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's no reason to focus on your fears. And at the same time, you shouldn't try not to have them. Fear serves a purpose. That purpose will be served just as well with five seconds of attention as it will hours of rumination.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have some funny ideas about what you do and don't have time for. If you think that play, levity, laughter, exercise, relaxation and creative flexing are luxuries, you're being shortsighted.
