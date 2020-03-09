Horoscopes

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You'll be magnetized to the abstract, mesmerized by art, seduced by poetry and music. Strange how you'll find more reason and logic in these things than in the math of the universe.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). If you find yourself thinking about your position in a group, then count yourself among the psychologically advanced. That you are even conscious of such things gives you an advantage here.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). External fixes are much easier than internal ones, which might take more time and where time itself has a different nature, as the historic and futuristic are equally possible places to visit or live inside.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When your mind throws words at you, those words can become your experience. The trick is to only identify with the thoughts that help you. In other words, don't believe everything you think.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There's no reason to focus on your fears. And at the same time, you shouldn't try not to have them. Fear serves a purpose. That purpose will be served just as well with five seconds of attention as it will hours of rumination.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You have some funny ideas about what you do and don't have time for. If you think that play, levity, laughter, exercise, relaxation and creative flexing are luxuries, you're being shortsighted.

Write Holiday Mathis at HolidayMathis@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0