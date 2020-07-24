Horoscopes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The middle ground isn't so easily found. You first have to go to two extremes to touch the outlying boundaries. Be patient with yourself. This is a process, and you're making it up now for the first time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There's an art to envisioning your projects. Think of outcomes that are just beyond the reasonable, so that you're sure to keep stretching and growing.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There's not a whole lot of glory in being in charge right now, but someone has to do it. And because of your strong sense of responsibility, you're the best one for the job.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Things don't have to be hard to correct. "No pain, no gain" is an old way of thinking. Find a painless way and you'll be doing yourself and everyone around you a favor.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Set a tone of friendliness and compassion. The more inclusive you are, the more people you'll know. The more people you know, the easier it is to find the right person to solve a problem.